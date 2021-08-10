Work Will Begin on N-2, in Alliance

ALLIANCE - Weather permitting, work will begin Aug. 9 on N-2 in Alliance, from reference post 85.96 to reference post 87.56, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings, Nebraska has the $2,226,819 contract. Work includes asphalt milling and paving, sidewalks, and concrete repair. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, lane restrictions, and a pilot car and flaggers. Anticipated completion is November 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.