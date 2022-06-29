Workplace safety/health programs protect employees, businesses

Establishing a safety and health program in your workplace is one of the most effective ways of protecting your most valuable asset: your employees. Losing workers to injury or illness, even for a short time, can cause significant disruption and cost to your businesses as well as the workers and their families. It can also damage workplace morale, productivity, turnover, and your business’ reputation.

The main goal of such programs is to prevent workplace injuries, illnesses, and deaths, as well as the suffering and financial hardship these events can cause for workers, their families, and employers. The idea is to begin with a basic program and simple goals and grow from there. If a worksite focuses on achieving goals, monitoring performance, and evaluating outcomes, it can progress along the path to higher levels of safety and health achievement.

Employers will find that implementing these recommended practices also brings other benefits:

▪ Prevent workplace injuries and illnesses.

▪ Improve compliance with laws and regulations.

▪ Reduce costs, including significant reductions in workers' compensation premiums.

▪ Engage workers.

▪ Enhance their social responsibility goals.

▪ Increase productivity and enhance overall business operations.

Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council offers several opportunities to assist worksites, organizations, hospitals, or schools in worksite safety.

Nicole Berosek, organizational wellness coordinator, states, “Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council would love to help your organization customize a safety policy that fits your organization’s unique needs. We can also offer on-site presentations that provide education and/or information to all levels of the organization. Please reach out, we would love to help your worksite, organization, hospital, or school.”

For additional information about worksite wellness, visit the website or call Berosek at 308-279-3496.