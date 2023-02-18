OMAHA

Two boys wrestlers finished the season as a runner-up in their respective weight class.

Scottsbluff junior Chance Houser lost a 9-0 major decision to Hastings' Braiden Kort, who won a title after he finished second in weight classes 113 to 126 pounds over the past three seasons.

It's the second state medal for Houser in his prep wrestling career. He also finished third at 106 as a freshman.

Gordon-Rushville's Ashton Dane fell just short of a second consecutive state championship and the school's first individual title since 2012.

The Mustangs senior lost a 4-0 decision to Battle Creek sophomore Ayden Wintz. It was the fourth state medal for Dane, which includes a championship at 106 pounds in Class B last year with Gering.