Today's Birthday (06/27/23)— Teamwork scores extra prizes this year. Discover hidden gold with careful, consistent investigation. Autumn home beautification projects provide family comforts, before social changes redirect attention this winter. Adapt with springtime domestic circumstances, before a supercharged career summer. Get by with help from your friends.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 9 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Brainstorm and collaborate. Coordinate who does what. Share your appreciation. Together you can accomplish wonders.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Get your heart pumping. Power into a busy schedule. Physical action wins a prize. Recharge your batteries with good food, nature and rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Indulge your own diversions, enthusiasms and passions. Give in to creative impulses for delightful results. Discover romantic possibilities. Your greatest strength is love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Visions of domestic renewal inspire action. Beautify your home and surroundings. Consider color, art and lighting. Cook up something wonderful to share with family.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart to figure out what you want to say. Creativity flowers. Express your talents and artistry. Get your message out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Maintain momentum to keep lucrative gears in motion. Gain and stash resources. Strategize to increase savings. Maintain positive balances.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — A personal opportunity requires quick action. Invent and pursue an exciting possibility. Disciplined actions advance your priorities. Use your power and confidence for good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Envision perfection. Consider things from a higher perspective. Savor your favorite peaceful rituals. Imagine, dream and capture ideas into plans. Share your thanks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Network and share with your friends, team and community. Pull together for common gain to get farther, faster.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Advance a professional project with velocity. Put love into your work and it flowers. Your performance propels your status and influence. Go for excellence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Study, research and explore a fascinating subject. Develop interesting opportunities. Make valuable long-distance connections. Gather data for a cause close to your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared financial gain. Contribute to reducing debt and building wealth together. Take care of legal, insurance or tax matters. File documents.

— Tribune Content Agency