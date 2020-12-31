A look back at 2020 through the lens
To walk the halls of Northfield Elementary School in Gering with principal John Wiedeman is to see a man surrounded by 250 of his best friends.
A fire that killed a Gering resident has been determined to have been accidental in nature.
Gering firefighters responded to a house fire just after 8 p.m. that damaged a car and the backside of a house in the 700 block of K Street Sunday night.
‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house,
The Gering Public Schools Board of Education approved a contract for the new superintendent Monday night by a 6-0 vote. Nicole Regan will rece…
130 years ago
When Angela Morris walks the halls of Geil Elementary each morning before school, she prays for the students and the staff to be successful.
In her 40th year in the Gering Public School system, Pam Barker has no intention of slowing down.
Healthcare workers were the first in the Panhandle to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 22.