After a COVID-19 scare, Terry and Vi Reitz will celebrate the Thanksgiving they didn’t have last year (copy)

It was a frustrating time for Terry. When he wasn’t on a Zoom call with Vi, which typically lasted about an hour to an hour and a half, or being treated by the hospital staff, he was left alone with his thoughts.

“It’s lonely. You lay there and you wonder,” he said. “You did wonder if you’re going to die. Or, you wonder if, am I going to be a cripple? Or, you wonder, you know, you wonder how long is it going to take?”

For Terry, the only thing he had to look forward to each day was Vi’s phone calls.

“The frustrating part is my mindset was, I couldn’t wait 'til I could talk to her,” he said. “…I was always looking forward to Vi calling. That was the highlight of my day for her to call. And, she called in the evenings at about 7-7:30. And we’d visit for as long as they would allow it, which would be hour (to) an hour and a half. And then I couldn’t wait until the next day.”

For the most part, Terry tried not to think too much about his situation; he didn’t want to get sucked too deep into his thoughts. But it wasn’t easy to stay positive all the time. Fortunately, he had a hospital staff determined not to let him fall into what he called the “pity pot.”