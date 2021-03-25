Ag teacher Carrie Johns reflects on first year of ag program at GHS.

Not many second-year teachers get to build up a program from scratch. But that’s exactly what Carrie Johns has been doing with the first-year agriculture education program at Gering High School — and in the middle of a pandemic.
Despite the challenges that would clearly come with such a scenario, Johns said Gering’s first year of ag ed has gone fairly well.
“Other than COVID, it’s been an awesome year,” she said.
She currently teaches two intro to ag courses and then one course that begins as animal science for the first semester and switches to large animal management the second semester. The plan is to add more classes in the coming years as students are able to progress in the curriculum.
For this year though, Johns had to begin from scratch, teaching over 60 students the basics of agriculture.
“I was used to, at my home high school and when I taught there, it’s been a program for 40 years. So basically, we knew what was going on, even if our ag teacher didn’t tell us what was going on, we had a general idea,” she said. “These kids have no idea. So (I’m) trying to make myself step back, like, ‘OK, how do I need to explain this for someone who has no clue what it is and what’s going on?’”
To keep this in mind, she’ll often bounce ideas off her husband Lincoln, a GHS graduate who has a better sense of the nonexistent history of ag education at GPS.
One of the biggest challenges Johns faces, though, is getting the community more involved in the program. She said that as a relatively new resident of the area and a generally more reserved person, it’s been difficult trying to get to know the different ag leaders in the community. But it’s something she wants to work on.
“I’m not a super outgoing person. So, pushing myself out of my own comfort zone and trying to really learn all the ag businesses, all the big community leaders, and getting them involved has been a whole new (challenge),” she said. “The community members that I’ve talked to are super supportive … so I really want to try to utilize our community more.”
The other main challenge for Johns this year was coming into an empty classroom. When she taught at her alma mater in Broken Bow for a year, she had 40 years’ worth of resources built up that she could tap into.
But with a new program, that all had yet to be built up.
One project she began this year with her animal science class was the raising of two chickens. Long-term, she hopes they can grow the flock and even begin providing their eggs to the school’s cafeteria.
“The kids will have to wash and clean them, candle them, grade them,” she said. “Once we get to that point, that’ll be a fun learning experience for kids.”
Johns role hasn’t just been to build up the ag education curriculum at GHS though. She was also tasked with starting up Gering’s own FFA chapter, which currently has 21 members.
Johns said many of her students came close to qualifying for state competitions, which she was proud of since all her students were new to the program this year.
Along with the opportunity to compete in various ag-related contests, she said FFA provides that leadership aspect for ag education and the chance to network with like-minded people.
“It’s a great way to network with all those people. You also get to then take what you’ve learned in the classroom and see how well you’ve learned it and apply it to a competition. And there’s leadership conferences they can go to,” she said. “It’s just you can really get into developing those skills that you might want to have in an agriculture career.”
It’s basically an opportunity to branch out from what they are already learning in the classroom, she said. Not only do they have the chance to compete, but they can get involved in the community through supervised agricultural experiences, and even develop leadership skills by educating their peers and youth.
This week, in honor of National Ag Week, FFA members took to local elementary classrooms to provide lessons in ag and crop production. Johns said she hopes this is something they’ll be able to do more of in the future, especially with COVID finally winding down.
“The members are going to teach it, and I’m going to just stand back and take pictures,” she said. “(In) leadership and ethics in agriculture, we’ll dive into personal leadership, and let kids figure out what type of leader they are, and things like that. And we’ll probably do a lot of work with elementaries with that class.”
After reflecting on her first year of building an ag program from scratch, Johns said she was pretty happy with where they’re at, especially given the unique circumstances of this year, and she looks forward to continue building and growing the program.
“Kids are awesome. The (FFA) members are awesome. Most often it’s ‘You say jump, they say how high?’ type of thing, which is awesome,” she said.