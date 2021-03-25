Ag teacher Carrie Johns reflects on first year of ag program at GHS.

Johns role hasn’t just been to build up the ag education curriculum at GHS though. She was also tasked with starting up Gering’s own FFA chapter, which currently has 21 members.

Johns said many of her students came close to qualifying for state competitions, which she was proud of since all her students were new to the program this year.

Along with the opportunity to compete in various ag-related contests, she said FFA provides that leadership aspect for ag education and the chance to network with like-minded people.

“It’s a great way to network with all those people. You also get to then take what you’ve learned in the classroom and see how well you’ve learned it and apply it to a competition. And there’s leadership conferences they can go to,” she said. “It’s just you can really get into developing those skills that you might want to have in an agriculture career.”

It’s basically an opportunity to branch out from what they are already learning in the classroom, she said. Not only do they have the chance to compete, but they can get involved in the community through supervised agricultural experiences, and even develop leadership skills by educating their peers and youth.