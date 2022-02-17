Banner Capital Bank acquires Lusk State Bank

The Harrisburg-based Banner County Ban Corporation, holding company of Banner Capital Bank, announced on Thursday it had agreed to acquire the Bankers Capital Corporation, which is the holding company of Lusk State Bank. The acquisition will be conducted via a stock purchase agreement.
“Our companies share similar values, and our partnership will reinforce the foundation for an extraordinary community bank that puts our customers, employees, and communities first. We look forward to entering a new market that is a logical extension of our existing operations and plan to keep Lusk’s great management team and staff in place,” Roger Wynne, President of Banner County Ban Corporation, said in a press release.
Lusk State Bank will continue to operate as an independent community bank, according to the press release. In an email to the Star-Herald, Wynne said the move would allow existing Banner Capital banks to share products and human resources with their newest acquisition, and vice versa.
“The acquisition process started in the fall of 2021 and was prompted by the ownership of the Lusk State Bank enlisting a brokerage firm that sent the offering to a select group of financial companies. Banner was fortunate enough to be included in the offering contact list. With a current location in Guernsey and Lusk’s location in a small rural community, the acquisition had a natural fit with a large portion of Banner’s existing culture.”
Besides Harrisburg and Guernsey, the remaining Banner Capital branches are located in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the small southern Nebraskan communities of Alma and Beaver City. The acquisition will grow Banner Capital’s total assets from $228 million to $296 million.
In the press release, Jay Hammond, President and CEO of Lusk State Bank, said “being part of a larger banking company that shares our same customer-first focus will allow us to provide better competitive products and services to our customers while remaining actively involved in our community.”
The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
Wynne said the Banner County Ban Corporation “is always in the market to invest and expand but has no other current plans beyond Lusk at this time.”