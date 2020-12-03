BHECN to host free online fourm Dec. 9; explore 2020's impact on behavioral health policy, care

The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) will host a free forum via Zoom on Dec. 9 featuring experts in public policy, rural health and behavioral health. The forum begins at noon and is expected to last 90 minutes.

The 2020 Nebraska Behavioral Health Policy Forum will discuss how the challenges of the past year have impacted behavioral health care and behavioral health policy. The forum will feature a keynote presentation by Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association; guest speaker, Nebraska Sen. John Arch; and a panel of four Nebraska behavioral health professionals, including rural health experts.

Discussions will focus on how the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic are poised to have a profound effect on policies that shape behavioral health care at national and state levels. Topics also will include how the pandemic has affected the behavioral health workforce, including the increase in demand for services, frequent changes in regulations and transitioning to telemedicine.

Recognized as among the top 100 most influential people in health care by Modern Healthcare magazine, Morgan has more than 30 years of health policy experience at the state and federal level and is one of the nation’s leading experts on rural health policy.