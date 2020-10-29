Business BINGO encouraging consumers to shop locally

The BINGO game is a way to help encourage people who may not be shopping in the same way they did before the coronavirus pandemic to get back out and visit local businesses.

“We’re hoping to really spread that out and get the momentum going to wrap it up at the end of the month,” Coolidge said. “What we’ll do is tweak it, make some adjustments and add some businesses and then hope to launch again about mid-November ... just to kind of help get people in the mood for Christmas and again to help our local businesses gear up for that at a time that typically would be a peak shopping season. Not knowing what’s coming down the road, this will help them do that.”

As long as there is participation, Coolidge said the programs would continue.

“The key is trying to find a way to let the businesses know that we’re glad they’re still up and running,” she said. “We’re hoping that as we ease through what my be potentially another peak here, that we’re doing what we can to help make sure that they’re still here.”

The uncertainty of the business environment makes a program such as the bingo promotion all the more important, Coolidge said.