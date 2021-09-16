Carpenter Center receives grant from Oregon Trail Community Foundation to upgrade fitness room

TERRYTOWN — The Carpenter Center, a non-profit recreation and education facility, has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. The grant will be utilized to provide much needed upgrades to the Community Fitness Room equipment. Most of the equipment is original to the facility.

The total project cost is nearly $60,000 and will require a capital campaign to help offset the remaining funds necessary to purchase new equipment and other upgrades. The funds from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation will be used to purchase the new flooring and several pieces of new equipment.

According to a press release from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation and the Carpenter Center, “This much needed upgrade will benefit the Carpenter Center by offering improved equipment and a facelift in our fitness room to encourage community members to utilize the fitness room, and to see overall benefits in their physical health, while also improving mental and emotional health through socialization and isolation prevention. COVID-19 restrictions impacted our most vulnerable community members. By having access to the fitness options at the Carpenter Center during the pandemic, and the resulting improvement in overall well-being, participants will continue to see improvements in all aspects of their health and wellness.

The Carpenter Center was started in 1996 and is a 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to creating a safe and positive environment for community members of all ages with an emphasis on inclusion, wellness, fitness and food sustainability. The mission of the Corporation is to establish “The Terry and Hazeldeane Carpenter Intergenerational Center as a recreational and educational facility, whose primary service area is Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska, and its surrounding communities. The Center offers its programs primarily, but not exclusively, to parent’s children, and elderly who lack the financial resources to access existing educational and recreational opportunities.”