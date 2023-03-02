The theater department at Western Nebraska Community College welcomed crowds to two performances of “The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” last weekend.

The show featured four stories by the renowned horror author: “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Raven” and “The Tell Tale Heart.” These were told in a unique format reminiscent of an old-time radio show—complete with live foley work—and a good amount of humor.

WNCC theater student John Plasencio made his directorial debut at the helm of the production, and theater director Violette Briggs said that she was very pleased with the show he put on and the progress he made over the course of the rehearsal period.

“Watching him grow from the first couple of days and watching that whole shift in how he approached directing and providing notes and the focus of the notes was really a joy to watch,” she said.

Rehearsal for the show took place over the course of just two weeks. Despite this, the performances had the high level of polish that Briggs has come to expect from those in her program.

“I expect nothing else from them at this point,” said Briggs. “They gave it their all in a two week rehearsal period … It’s always a joy to watch them work. They always bring a different dimension once they get the audience there. The audience makes such a difference.”

Crowds seemed to agree with Briggs’ assessment of the performances, with many audience members sharing their appreciation of the show with her over the course of the weekend.

“I heard nothing but good things from audience members,” said Briggs. “All in all, I think it was a great success.”

Briggs credits dramaturg Chris Reisig for the company’s strong understanding of Poe’s life and works, which were key factors in the quality of the show.

“She’s worked as a dramaturg before, and the great thing about that is that they come with all the research and wealth of knowledge of the historical aspects and elements and all that,” said Briggs. “That meant that both John and the company could lean on Chris’s knowledge and ask questions.”

The theater department at WNCC will wrap up its season with a performance of “Bridge to Terabithia” in May. Meanwhile, Briggs is already looking ahead to the theater’s 2023-2024 season, which will feature more chilling tales and performances.

“Next year we’ve got kind of a creepy season,” said Briggs. “‘Night of the Living Dead,’ which is actually a really fun and bright musical, and then ‘Doctor Faustus’ by Marlowe … and the student director one-acts will also be along the theme of things that go bump in the night.”

A special student matinee of “Bridge to Terabithia” will be shown on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m., which will provide an opportunity for schools and homeschools to bring students to the show for free. A study packet is also available for students and classes who would like to read the book in conjunction with attending the show.