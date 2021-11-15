Developers: Casino could bring millions to Gering, county economy

The group’s algorithmic “gravity model” showed a market size of 1.03 million people living within a 125-mile radius of Gering.

“What we determined is this is an extremely viable opportunity here in western Nebraska and the Panhandle,” Boyd said. “Fifty-five plus percent of the visitation you can expect will be coming from out of state.”

That would lead to new sources of tax dollars for the city, county and state, he said.

Global Gaming Nebraska also aims to build a racetrack and casino in North Platte. Boyd said the two locations would not compete with one another. While he did not mention the location or organization by name, a different company, Canterbury Park Holdings, is looking to build a racetrack and casino in Kimball. Boyd said he felt the Gering location had better infrastructure to serve customers in its market area.

Despite a dozen different casino proposals being considered by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, Boyd estimated that only eight to 10 would actually be approved.

“I think the way the legislature thought about this was really intelligent to tie it back to horse tracks and racing. So you can’t just go build a casino anywhere you want, there has to be a viable opportunity around racing.”