Elementary school tapped for arboretum grant
Lincoln Elementary received a grant from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum that allowed staff, students and Booster Club volunteers to plant over 100 plants and flowers in front of the school.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Nebraska Arboretum community landscape specialist, Rachel Anderson and community forester specialist, Crissy Land delivered a variety of grasses, flowers, and plants to the Gering school.

“We are happy to support sustainable and easily maintained beautification projects like these in communities across the state,” said Anderson.

While the Nebraska Arboretum specialists assisted in placement, a team of volunteers from the school led the planting efforts. The newly planted landscape should be in full bloom in the next 2 to 3 years.

The Nebraska Arboretum Greener Towns Grant was created to deliver up to 500 ornamental plants to communities throughout Nebraska. These projects are small enough to be manageable by volunteers but have a beautiful bloom for communities.

