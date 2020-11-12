Geil Elementary celebrates Veterans Day

Many of the kids jumped when the color guard fired off 21 shots as a part of the salute.

But, in all, the students and teachers of Geil Elementary School honored several veterans at its annual Veterans Day flag ceremony on Wednesday morning.

In a normal year, Geil Elementary Principal Angela Morris said the veterans would be treated with coffee and doughnuts.

“They were missing their coffee this morning,” Morris said of the veterans.

Instead of coffee and doughnuts, the school assembled made-to-go breakfast burritos for the veterans.

Morris said the event was important because it gave the kids a point of reference for conversations about veterans. She also said the event gives kids a sense of scale regarding the appreciation for veterans.

“It’s important for (the kids) to know their sacrifices,” Morris said.