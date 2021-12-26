Geil students go caroling at Heritage Estates

Heritage Estates residents were on the receiving end of some Christmas cheer on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Geil Elementary students sang Christmas carols at Heritage Estates as residents watched through windows. It was the second year they have sung to the residents from outside the building.
Before the pandemic, the students were able to sing inside.
Angela Morris, principal at Geil, said the students were happy to just be able to sing for the residents. She said the residents were equally as thrilled to hear the young kids singing to them.
“I think they love to see the kids. I think that’s what it’s all about,” she said. “They love the interaction, and the kids love to go there.”
Rosalinda Alarcon, with Heritage Estates, said the caroling was welcomed by the residents.
“One of the restrictions is we’re not able to do much singing or any singing, So, (Geil students) were willing to come and do the old-style caroling outside the window. The residents really enjoy it,” she said. “They enjoy watching them outside the windows as much as they would inside. It’s just a different interaction. It makes them happy. The kids are willing to do this and it’s great.”
Morris said the caroling is a good way to get youth engaged in their community.
“This is a big way they can learn about community service,” she said. “Of course, they would love to be inside, so we could physically see (the residents). It’s (nice) just being able to see them through the window and for creating things for them.”
The students make art projects for the residents throughout the year.
“They are constantly making art projects for (Heritage Estate residents) and we send them over for them. There are actually things hung up on the windows that our kids made,” Morris said. “It’s a great partnership. Residents and the kids really benefit.”
Morris said it also establishes a solid base of community service for the Geil students.
“We have our third, fourth and fifth graders that have a leadership team, like a student council. They’ve been all about service. They want to know about how they can serve their community. We’ve talked about leadership and if you want to be a leader you have to serve,” she said.