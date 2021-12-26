Geil students go caroling at Heritage Estates

Heritage Estates residents were on the receiving end of some Christmas cheer on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Geil Elementary students sang Christmas carols at Heritage Estates as residents watched through windows. It was the second year they have sung to the residents from outside the building.

Before the pandemic, the students were able to sing inside.

Angela Morris, principal at Geil, said the students were happy to just be able to sing for the residents. She said the residents were equally as thrilled to hear the young kids singing to them.

“I think they love to see the kids. I think that’s what it’s all about,” she said. “They love the interaction, and the kids love to go there.”

Rosalinda Alarcon, with Heritage Estates, said the caroling was welcomed by the residents.