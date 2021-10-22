 Skip to main content
Gering bands march in time
Gering bands march in time

The Old West Weekend marching band competition was a success for Gering Public Schools, with the high school receiving excellent ratings on street marching and field show performances and the junior high receiving a superior on street marching. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured the action.

Gering bands march in time

Aaron Sabala marches alongside his Gering High School bandmates as they performed Michael Jackson's "Thriller" down Broadway.
Gering bands march in time

Gering saxophone players march with the rest of their bandmates during the Old West Weekend.
Gering bands march in time

Emily Hutton twirls her flag as Gering High School's color guard leads the band down Broadway.
Gering bands march in time

Aubrianna Long brings up the rear of the Gering Junior High marching band with her bass drum, keeping the beat for her bandmates during Old West Weekend.
Gering bands march in time

Erin Coakley plays her saxophone in the Gering Junior High marching band. The band took home a superior rating in its street marching during the Old West Weekend competition.
Gering bands march in time

Kelsey Brady keeps in step as she plays her flute to the tune of "Thriller" during Old West Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Gering bands march in time

Gering Junior High band marches down Broadway in Scottsbluff on their way to a superior rating in the Old West Weekend competition.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Breaking News