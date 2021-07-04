Gering bands rehearse for Oregon Trail Days parade

Hauck echoed Prokop’s sentiment, saying it helps that she’s been through the program herself. Now she working on connecting with the students, who are working with her for the first time.

“It was weird the first couple of days, but after that it was fine,” she said. “They’re getting used to me. I’m pretty over-the-top … so yeah, they’re getting used to that. Sometimes if I know their energy level's down, I’ll kind of tone it down a little bit, but sometimes they need it. They need the energy to keep them going.”

They’ll definitely need the energy come July 10 when they’ll be tasked with marching about a mile and a half for the Oregon Trail Days parade route. However, Hauck and Prokop said the students are putting in the work every morning to build their endurance for marching during typically one of the hottest days of the year.

“I’m very grateful that they wake up early and are able to come here, and they want to be here,” Hauck said. “I mean, they’re giving up their summer to be here.”

Prokop said, “I’m just excited for the kids. They are putting in a lot of hard work. This is four weeks of non-stop marching and working on it. They bust their butts to put on a show.”