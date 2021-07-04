Gering bands rehearse for Oregon Trail Days parade

“Something evil’s lurkin’ in the dark” around Gering Junior High School as the high school summer band marches to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” just about every weekday morning. Their rehearsals these past few weeks are just a glimpse at what’s to come for the Oregon Trail Days parade and the fall marching season.
Under the direction of new high school band teacher and Gering alum Emily Hauck with the help of junior high band teacher Natalie Prokop, about 25 high school students are preparing to march down 10th Street on Saturday, July 10. Prokop is also helping about 30 junior high school students prepare for marching in both Oregon Trail Days kiddie and main parades with the songs “Dixie” and “Hard Rock Blues.”
“We’re a little low in numbers, but the kids have been very determined to learn the music and they sound great, and they’re having a good attitude about it,” Prokop said of both bands. “The kids have been here and (are) working hard.”
Prokop, who is also a Gering alum, said she’s enjoyed working with Hauck so far as they build up next year’s bands.
“It’s kind of nice to have somebody that comes back knowing the Gering band program and knowing the pride that we have,” she said. “So, we both are excited, and we both have this determination and prideful-ness of what we want to accomplish with the kids. We’re both on the same mindset, and that helps. It just makes things go so much more (smoothly).”
Hauck echoed Prokop’s sentiment, saying it helps that she’s been through the program herself. Now she working on connecting with the students, who are working with her for the first time.
“It was weird the first couple of days, but after that it was fine,” she said. “They’re getting used to me. I’m pretty over-the-top … so yeah, they’re getting used to that. Sometimes if I know their energy level's down, I’ll kind of tone it down a little bit, but sometimes they need it. They need the energy to keep them going.”
They’ll definitely need the energy come July 10 when they’ll be tasked with marching about a mile and a half for the Oregon Trail Days parade route. However, Hauck and Prokop said the students are putting in the work every morning to build their endurance for marching during typically one of the hottest days of the year.
“I’m very grateful that they wake up early and are able to come here, and they want to be here,” Hauck said. “I mean, they’re giving up their summer to be here.”
Prokop said, “I’m just excited for the kids. They are putting in a lot of hard work. This is four weeks of non-stop marching and working on it. They bust their butts to put on a show.”
For junior drum major Isabella Longoria, it doesn’t really feel like work. Summer band is more about the people.
“I’m really excited about it. I just like the people, so it’s fun,” she said. “… (I like) spending time with everybody. I don’t get to see all these people in all my sports and everything, so it’s just another way to socialize.”
It might be because of the socializing or the hard work ethic or a little of both, but it seems everyone is feeling confident about this summer’s parade performance. Prokop said it’s especially rewarding after taking a summer off due to COVID.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better summer band,” she said. “It was really sad that we weren’t able to march last year, even though we prepared ourselves to do the parade, and then parades were canceled and we couldn’t march in them. So that was heartbreaking. But I love that we get to be with the kids and get them out there (this year). It’s my favorite time of the year.”