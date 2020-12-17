Gering businesses provide Christmas meals for students

For the past several years, Andy Doll and Johnson Cashway have been providing Christmas dinners for students involved in the Pup Pack program through the Gering schools.

This year, Doll teamed up with several other businesses to provide 112 dinners for students in Gering and Scottsbluff.

“We really felt like we should do both communities with everything going on this year,” Doll said.

Along with Johnson Cashway, B & C Steel Corporation, Midtown Animal Hospital (Jerry Upp DVM), ThermaFlo Equipment Company and Frontier Basement Solutions provided the meals. Ben Dishman at Fresh Foods provided a discount on the purchased food as well.

Johnson Cashway started providing the meals when Doll recognized a need in the community and decided he should do something.

“I get concerned about the children in our community, and I want to help make sure they’re taken care of over the holidays,” Doll said.

Lincoln Elementary counselor Julie Cochran said the dinners are much appreciated, and she is thankful for all the businesses and people in the community for coming together to get them delivered.