Gering children send in last minute Christmas wishes

Children wrote letters to the North Pole with the help of their parents, guardians and youth librarian Christie Clarke during a letter-writing workshop at Gering Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Santa,
Marble Run
— James, 4
Santa, Did you know that we are friends? Santa did you know that catboy is my favorite superhero? I would like presents for Christmas. We met at the Christmas concert.
Love, Chares, 3
Dear Santa,
I want a tiger stuffy, and I’m Amiah Xander Cooper. I was at the concert, where I saw you.
Love, Amiah, 5
Dear Santa,
I have so much to say. I want to open everyone’s gifts. I would like toothpaste and toothbrushes. I love them! Thanks.
Love, Maggie, 2
Dear Santa,
I would like some toys and scarves. Thank you!
— Lucy, 2