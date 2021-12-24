Gering children send in last minute Christmas wishes

Children wrote letters to the North Pole with the help of their parents, guardians and youth librarian Christie Clarke during a letter-writing workshop at Gering Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Santa,

Marble Run

— James, 4

Santa, Did you know that we are friends? Santa did you know that catboy is my favorite superhero? I would like presents for Christmas. We met at the Christmas concert.

Love, Chares, 3

Dear Santa,

I want a tiger stuffy, and I’m Amiah Xander Cooper. I was at the concert, where I saw you.

Love, Amiah, 5

Dear Santa,

I have so much to say. I want to open everyone’s gifts. I would like toothpaste and toothbrushes. I love them! Thanks.

Love, Maggie, 2

Dear Santa,

I would like some toys and scarves. Thank you!

— Lucy, 2