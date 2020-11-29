 Skip to main content
Gering eighth-grader selected to honor band
Gering eighth-grader Zephaniah Henderson was selected as one of 79 members of the Nebraska State Bandmaster Association's Eighth Grade All-State Band. While there won't be a clinic to show off their instrumental prowess, students will receive a certificate to honor their instrumental music abilities.

Gering eighth-grader Zephaniah Henderson was selected to the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association 2020-21 Eighth Grade All-State Band.

Henderson plays the baritone, and his band director Natalie Prokop said he’s always a great student to work with.

“He is just an incredible student,” she said. “He is very talented instrumentally and vocally, and he prides himself in everything he does.”

In a typical year, the NSBA sends out information about All-State to all the schools in Nebraska. including the music selections students have to play for their auditions. Students then work out their parts and record their auditions to send in. The NSBA then selects around 80 students for the band and hires a clinician who rehearses with the band for a day in January in Kearney. Then the band performs their concert.

This year, the clinic was canceled due to COVID-19, so the students will receive a certificate honoring them for being some of the best eighth grade instrumentalists in the state. This year, 242 auditions were sent in, and 79 band members were selected with 19 alternates.

“I won’t lie, I was ecstatic,” Prokop said. “I love working with him (Henderson) because he always is wanting to learn and grow. That makes a student great. When you are accepting your critiques and stuff, that makes you a better student.”

Henderson said he was happy his hard work paid off.

“I really enjoy making the Eighth grade All-State Band, and it was a really nerve-racking audition, and it was really hard music,” he said. “I’m really excited about making it, and it just makes me really happy.”

Other area students selected to All-State Band include:

Allison Clodfelter (Clarinet) from Scottsbluff

Dagen Cranmore (Trumpet) from Scottsbluff

Mina Griffith (Bass Clarient) from Scottsbluff

Collin Phillips (Trumpet) from Scottsbluff

Capria Rogers (Trombone) from Scottsbluff

Reegan Devries (Flute) from Ogallala

Ella Schlake (French Horn) from Ogallala

Oliver Nielsen (Baritone - Alternate) from Ogallala

