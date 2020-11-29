Gering eighth-grader selected to honor band

Gering eighth-grader Zephaniah Henderson was selected to the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association 2020-21 Eighth Grade All-State Band.

Henderson plays the baritone, and his band director Natalie Prokop said he’s always a great student to work with.

“He is just an incredible student,” she said. “He is very talented instrumentally and vocally, and he prides himself in everything he does.”

In a typical year, the NSBA sends out information about All-State to all the schools in Nebraska. including the music selections students have to play for their auditions. Students then work out their parts and record their auditions to send in. The NSBA then selects around 80 students for the band and hires a clinician who rehearses with the band for a day in January in Kearney. Then the band performs their concert.

This year, the clinic was canceled due to COVID-19, so the students will receive a certificate honoring them for being some of the best eighth grade instrumentalists in the state. This year, 242 auditions were sent in, and 79 band members were selected with 19 alternates.