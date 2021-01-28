Gering High School gears up for 2021 spring musical production 'Wizard of Oz'

There’s no place like home — except maybe on the Gering High School auditorium stage, where after over a year without live musical performances due to COVID-19, “The Wizard of Oz” will finally come to life.

Gering’s 2021 spring musical is a repeat of last year’s, since three weeks before they were set to perform in 2020, the musical was canceled.

“I’m looking forward to just finally putting on a show. It feels like forever,” Kennie Gable, who will play Dorothy Gale, said. “... The hard work is finally going to pay off after almost two years of sitting on it.”

Vocal music teacher and director Shelly Muggli said any returning students who had parts lined up from last year got to keep them, but those whose parts were played by 2020 seniors had to be recast.

Nevertheless, Muggli said with all the extra hoops they have to jump through this year to make the musical happen, having it be a sort of review for the students takes a little pressure off the cast and crew.