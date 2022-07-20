Gering-ites suggest improvements for downtown Gering at open house event

Residents gave their ideas for improving the city’s downtown during an open house at the Gering Civic Center Thursday, July 14.

The event, hosted by the City of Gering, was organized by Rural Fellows Interns Lauren Campbell and Esther Ingabiribyishaka. In their fellowship, the pair had previously been working with the City of Scottsbluff, but transitioned over to Gering for the second half of their 10-week internship.

“For this open house, our main goal is to get input from residents in Gering, business owners from downtown Gering, anybody in the area, to see what their initial thoughts and ideas are for revitalizing the area,” Campbell said.

The Rural Fellows created posters, flyers and a slide presentation to showcase the goals and potential talking points to participants. They sent reminders via email and Facebook about the open house.

Most of the ideas the material contained came from a comprehensive plan the city conducted in 2019. Karla Niedan-Streeks, the city’s director of tourism, and City Engineer Annie Folck also helped with suggestions.

“They had previously worked on a comprehensive plan and they found that doing open house discussions helped collect more information and more ideas from the citizens, so they suggested we do a meeting,” Ingabiribyishaka said.

The interns had certain predictions as to what citizens would suggest the most.

“Just more variety is what we’re anticipating,” Campbell said. “We haven’t been in Gering very long yet but we’re thinking people will want to see different types of restaurants, different retail options and different events. Just a bigger variety so they don’t have to go to bigger communities to get what they’re looking for.”

After receiving residents’ thoughts at Thursday’s event, the Rural Fellows will conduct additional surveys. All throughout the week on July 17, they’ll hand out flyers to business owners across the city asking for their input on what would make Gering a more inviting place.

“They might want more questions on there, and we might get some of the information from this meeting that makes us remove questions from the survey, too,” Ingabiribyishaka said.

Numerous citizens attended the open house. Many of them came with certain ideas they’d like to see implemented, while others just wanted to hear what their fellow Gering residents had to say.

“There’s lots of things that we should have, but whether they’re realistic or not is always the question. We’ve been going through this for 40 years and there’s some things we’ve gotten and some things we just can’t,” Larry Gibbs, a former Gering city councilman, said. He added that he felt the city needs more family dining options downtown.

One common topic of discussion was the need to get people to stay in the area beyond just an afternoon of shopping or sightseeing.

“They just need to find a way to keep visitors here when they stop by for lunch. We need to have areas that will keep them here for a couple hours. Some unique retail, maybe some underserved retail, but drawing those is the tough part,” Eldon Hubbard, a candidate for mayor and former Gering schools administrator, said.

Some residents recommended having additional options for late-night dining as well. These could entice tourists to stay longer and might be a good draw for locals as well, they said.