Gering Junior High begins aquaponics projects in ag class

Baby trout, also known as alevin, recently hatched in the newly renovated Gering Junior High School agricultural and industrial technology lab.
The trout eggs came in January as a part of a program through the Nebraska Game and Parks called Trout in the Classroom. According to The Nebraska Game and Parks’ website, students are given the opportunity through this program to learn about trout life cycles, water quality, the scientific process, food webs, habitats and conservation through hands-on experience raising their very own trout from eggs to young adults.
Drew Zweig, industrial technology and agriculture teacher at GJHS, said the program was a great addition to their growing ag exploratory class, in which they have a module on aquaponics.
Aquaponics is a combination of aquaculture (the raising of fish and other aquatic animals) and hydroponics (the process of growing plants without soil). The class currently has a system for each of the three areas: growing plants on top of their tropical fish aquaponics tank, growing various vegetables with a separate hydroponics system and raising the trout to be released locally.
“I told my students we will study this, because this is a lot of where the future of ag is going is to hydroponic- and aquaponic-type systems,” Zweig said. “You can grow and yield so much more in a lot less space.”
Zweig was able to get all these learning tools in the classroom through an Innovation Education grant and a scholarship through the Nebraska Game and Parks. Between the two funds, he was able to renovate the secondary lab space where the trout are housed, as well as get the equipment needed for the different systems.
Now that they have the necessary equipment, Zweig and his students will receive a batch of trout eggs every January to continue the hands-on learning module for years to come. And the new renovation, which included proper artificial light for their gardening projects, will help provide other ag-related learning opportunities as well.
“I’m growing a jalapeño,” eighth-grader Quinton Robbins said. “I know they grow a little bit fast ... (and) I like chili.”
The ag exploratory classes at GJHS began in 2019, and Zweig has been steadily looking for new lessons to incorporate into the class. He said he sees it as his job to not only help students get prepared to enter the ag program at the high school, but to also show students that agriculture is much more than just farming.
“Right now, we’re trying to fight that, if you will, it’s kind of stereotype,” Zweig said. “I talked to kids who I think would be interested in my class, but they’re not taking it, and I’m, like, ‘Why aren’t you in ag?’ ‘Well, I don’t like farming.’ And it’s like, there’s a whole lot more to ag than farming. Farming is a big part of agriculture, yes, but there’s a whole lot of other pieces and components and careers out there that are more than just farming.