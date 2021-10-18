Gering parents form group protesting school mask requirements

Beamon said when she attends the meeting, she wants to see change.

“My frustration is, do we all go, do we all voice our concern, they say ‘Thank you have a great night,’ then when do we hear back from them again?” she said. “Because again, I want to know what’s coming down the pipeline.”

Regan said she doesn’t necessarily see any changes coming to the current roadmap in place, but each incident will likely be on a case-by-case basis.

“I don’t want to make a lot of changes to disrupt anything. I would like to just take a case-by-case of what it means to keep kids in school,” she said. “That’s our primary focus, is what can we do for that. … I feel like we’re doing what (we can with) the information we have best to meet and keep kids safe. But also (not) knowing what the next day could bring also has really been a challenge. And so I don’t want to make too many changes.”

Without change, though, Beamon said she and some other parents are ready to pull their kids from school. After all, she alleged students and staff that didn’t wear masks were being punished with detentions, referrals and administrative leave, and she didn’t stand for that.