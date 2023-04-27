It will be a season of “Summer Sun, Food and Fun” for Gering Public Schools families as the district celebrates a new $50,000 grant award from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation for a comprehensive day camp in partnership with the Scottsbluff YMCA.

The 10 1/2-week full-day day camp from May 31 to Aug. 11 will operate at Lincoln Elementary weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., serving Gering students in preschool to fifth grade.

The decision to apply for summer program funding comes on the heels of Gering Communities for Kids (C4K) child-care shortage findings in the Gering community.

“We continue to hear about child-care needs from our families,” said Byron Olsen, GPS student services director and C4K committee member. “We have experienced incredible growth in early learning opportunities through full-day preschool expansion, and this school year, we saw enrollment triple in our YMCA onsite after-school program. We are grateful to expand our strong community partnership with the YMCA for this summer adventure.”

Children participating in the Summer Sun, Food and Fun Day Camp can expect breakfast and lunch each day along with a comprehensive slate of activities from swimming, field trips, crafts, games and summer reading program events. Fun themes will be embedded into each week.

Families can enroll for the full program or select specific weeks only. The cost is $150 per week, but the program will accept state subsidies and has scholarships available.

“We want this camp to be accessible to our families who need it,” said Stacy Rodriguez, GPS director of business and finance. “This is the reason that we are also committed to offering bus transportation for campers.”

Families interested in enrolling in the Summer Fun, Food and Fun Day Camp can register online at geringschools.net or stop by any Gering elementary school or Central Administration.