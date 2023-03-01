Gering Public Schools staff will receive extra pay as the result of action by the Gering School Board during a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Approval was given for a one-time $750 professional enhancement stipend for certified staff, which includes teachers, counselors and librarians, for the 2023-2024 school year.

“It’s for our certificated staff for everything they do to continue their professional intention, whether that’s going back to school, taking classes, professional development, enhancing their supplies for their students and technology support,” said Gering Public Schools superintendent Nicole Regan.

The professional enhancement stipend exists outside of the negotiated agreement for certified staff and will only be awarded for the 2023-2024 school year but could potentially be integrated into the agreement for future school years during the upcoming negotiation process.

A smaller $500 stipend is also being awarded to classified staff such as paraprofessionals and custodians as a method of recruitment and retention in addition to providing proper recognition for the vital work performed by those employees.

During the meeting, school board members also heard a bond presentation by Andy Forney with D.A. Davidson regarding the potential of a money-saving tender offering, which could see the district buying outstanding taxable bonds and covering the expense with the sale of tax-exempt bonds.

The potential action was described in simplistic terms as a form of debt refinancing by Forney, which would take advantage of rising interest rates that make the outstanding bonds less desirable holdings overall.

“Right now, we have great rates on these taxable bonds that are outstanding,” explained Forney. “Once those are defeased, then we can issue tax exempt bonds again for the same purpose … It’s a refinancing to fund a tender offering to lower your overall debt burden.”

More information on the logistics and timeline of the potential action will be presented and discussed at upcoming committee meetings, and the board may act on the proposition as soon as its next meeting on March 20.

The board did take action on a number of items, including the approval of the Gering Education Association as the bargaining agent for the non-supervisory certificated staff for negotiations for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.

The board also provided its formal approval for the Gering High School Greenhouse fundraising campaign, which was introduced to the board at its regular meeting last week. The greenhouse would be used for agricultural education in addition to providing food for the high school cafeteria and culinary program.

“It’s an important enough project, I think, that we need to, as a board, officially support this campaign and hopefully get the darn thing done,” said board Vice President BJ Peters.

The next meeting of the Gering Public Schools Board of Education will take place on Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in the Gering City Council Chambers.