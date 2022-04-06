Gering students earn state DECA awards, prepare for internationals in April

Gering students competed at the Nebraska State DECA Career Development Conference March 17-18 to show off their knowledge of business and business practices and managed to take home some hardware as well.

Gering sent 11 students to state DECA and won nine medals in eight events. They were proud, and slightly surprised, at how well they did.

Senior Alexis Thompson said, “It’s definitely a confidence booster, I would say, for (inter)nationals, and it feels pretty good.”

Events that students participated in included various types of business plans, marketing campaigns and business management. The projects made for a lot of work and research, which made the state awards that much sweeter.

Thompson and Katelyn Shimic, a sophomore, both of whom are in their first year of DECA, even wrote a 20-page independent business plan and gave a 10-minute presentation on it. They took first in their event.

“What we had to do is just come up with a solution to something that we have problems with within our town, and so we created a business that offers go-karts, laser tag, concessions — just a fun place for teenagers and kids to go,” Thompson said. “…We had to do a lot of it outside of class. I think both of us, each one of us, did our own work outside of class.”

Shimic said, “And then, we had to also do research on the community and see what was needed, and then we also had to calculate all the numbers within the population and what our target market was. … It was such a great accomplishment to get first after the months of work that we did.”

Thompson and Shimic, along with teammate Olivia Leypoldt, will be competing at internationals in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 23-26.

“When we went down to state, the judges gave us feedback,” Shimic said, “and so then we will use that feedback and make the changes to our paper, to our presentation, basically everything, and just make it really good for (inter)nationals so we can do good.”

Thompson added, “If we can make it — like what, top five I think make it on stage or something? — I would be extremely happy to make it on stage. That’s the ultimate goal, but mostly I would just want to have fun.”

Overall, the students from both Gering and Scottsbluff said they had a good time and learned a lot through their DECA projects.

“I think it was a great learning experience, because when you make a market or a business plan, or whatever it is, there’s so many different things that you have to think about and there was just a lot of information,” Shimic said. “I think it was just like a really good learning experience.”

The top three finishers at state qualify for the International DECA Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, April 23-26.

Gering DECA medalists:

Alexis Thompson and Katelyn Shimic, Independent Business Plan, 1

Brandon Jensen, Marketing Communications, 2

Max Schothauer, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling, 2

Olivia Leypoldt, Quick Serve Restaurant Management, 5

Colin Anderson, Automotive Services Marketing, 6

Kaden Bohnsack, Business Services Marketing, 7

Katelyn Shimic, Human Resources Management, 7

Abby Brady, Apparel and Accessories Marketing, 8

Alexis Thompson, Katelyn Shimic and Olivia Leypoldt will compete at internationals.

