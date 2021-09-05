 Skip to main content
Getting crafty with the library
Librarian Sherry Preston demonstrates for Mekayla Walker how to do the apple craft that she prepared for the program on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

The Gering Public Library's new monthly program for individuals with developmental disabilities began on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured some action during their craft. 

Sherry Preston helps a group of individuals who are with Region I Office of Human Development with their apple weaving crafts during the special program on Wednesday morning. The craft was followed by a snack and a talk with registered dietician Betty Kenyon.
Gering librarian Sherry Preston helps Corey Weise with his apple craft. After the craft, everyone got apples or applesauce as a snack and listened to registered dietitian Betty Kenyon speak about nutrition.
Mekayla Walker shows off her apple craft that she made during the library program about apples and nutrition on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Jason Baldwin works with a mentor to put together his apple craft during the library's program in partnership with the Office of Human Development.
Corey Weise shows off his completed apple craft. Many of the crafts have been hung up at the Gering Public Library for the entire community to see.
Individuals from The Hub at the Office of Human Development participate in a craft led by Gering librarian Sherry Preston. The Office of Human Development serves those with developmental disabilities, and Preston thought it was important that the library do its part in reaching all members of the community.
Robin Lacy decides to get a little creative and do her apple craft a little different. "It looks different, and that's OK," she said.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

