GPS launches new website, app

As staff and students return to learning this fall, they will find a newly designed website for Gering Public Schools. The new site offers easier navigation, a more modern design and better search features. The move is part of the goal to improve communications with families, staff and greater community.

“Our website is a critical communication tool and we hope that this refreshed ‘digital welcome’ is more conducive to engaging with our families and school community,” community engagement director Jennifer Sibal said.

In addition, Gering Public Schools simultaneously launched an app for iPhone and Android users. This new app and website will help parents, students and community members keep up-to-date with happenings on the school campus.

“We know that families are using smartphones as a primary means to communicate,” shared Sibal. “That’s why we’ve created an app that is custom-built for mobile and a website that is also mobile friendly.” On the app, you can find news from each school, cafeteria menus, activities schedules and scores, contact information for staff, and a one-stop Student & Family Portal.