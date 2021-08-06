GPS launches new website, app

As staff and students return to learning this fall, they will find a newly designed website for Gering Public Schools. The new site offers easier navigation, a more modern design and better search features. The move is part of the goal to improve communications with families, staff and greater community.
“Our website is a critical communication tool and we hope that this refreshed ‘digital welcome’ is more conducive to engaging with our families and school community,” community engagement director Jennifer Sibal said.
In addition, Gering Public Schools simultaneously launched an app for iPhone and Android users. This new app and website will help parents, students and community members keep up-to-date with happenings on the school campus.
“We know that families are using smartphones as a primary means to communicate,” shared Sibal. “That’s why we’ve created an app that is custom-built for mobile and a website that is also mobile friendly.” On the app, you can find news from each school, cafeteria menus, activities schedules and scores, contact information for staff, and a one-stop Student & Family Portal.
In developing the site and design, the district used feedback from users and the community. Gering Public Schools staff began the website redesign process nine months ago by gathering stakeholder feedback, reviewing website analytics and seeking school website exemplars.
Sibal said, “We’ve received a lot of positive comments and feedback from parents about the one-stop Student & Family Portal. That portal was a direct result of feedback that we received in the early stages of development. The New & Future Families page has also been a very popular feature for new families to Gering Public Schools.”
Students, families and the community are encouraged to visit the new site and download the app, which can be found by searching “Gering Public Schools” in the app stores, to stay connected with Gering Public Schools.
The website domain will remain at www.geringschools.net.