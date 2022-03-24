High Plains Auto Club Automotive Technology Scholarship available

Students in Nebraska Panhandle High Schools who are planning to attend college/tech school the fall after graduating from high school or students in their 2nd year of continuing ed. will be eligible for consideration for a scholarship from the High Plains Auto Club. The student must be pursuing a degree in automotive related fields (including welding). Scholarships will be for $1,000. Over a one year period, $500 will be awarded each semester upon the HPAC Treasurer receiving a copy of the student’s college enrollment information. Winners may re-apply for a second year.