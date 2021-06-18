Historian leads local tours of Oregon Trail history

“You’re going to get the context of what’s going on in the United States in the 1840s to about 20 years up until the Civil War, understanding what’s going on on the Great North Platte River Valley, and how that goes for the whole Platte River area. So yeah, everything is going to be in context,” Reddish said. “Nothing just happens in a vacuum. There is always a cause and effect.”

Reddish said that this tour would help people see the Oregon Trail come to life and give a realistic visual of the stories Nebraskans learn and read about in fourth grade. It’s not exactly what you might have seen in the movies or on TV.

“Whatever images that you still think of that Hollywood produced, no,” she said. “You pretty much walked. The only time you’re riding in the wagon is maybe if you’re sick, but even then it’s not going to be a great feeling. … The Hollywood image of sitting in the wagon — probably not.”

Reddish said the tour is a bit of an experiment right now to see if something like this would be successful for the area, but Sandoz said she couldn't believe it wasn’t being done already.