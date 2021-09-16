Honoring the fallen through public safety appreciation

Above, Gering eighth grader Maddy Rico shakes Chief of Police George Holthus’s hand before giving him goodies to share with the entire department. Below, Rico is joined by classmates Jayla Moore (left) and Nevaeh Herrmann (center) in presenting the goodies to the Gering Police Department. They, along with several other classmates, baked the treats in their family consumer science class on the morning of Friday, Sept. 10. They gave goodies to the police department, fire department and the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center to show their appreciation for their work, in honor of 9/11 and the public safety victims that fell in service of others that day.