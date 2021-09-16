 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honoring the fallen through public safety appreciation
0 comments

Honoring the fallen through public safety appreciation

{{featured_button_text}}
Honoring the fallen through public safety appreciation

Gering eighth grader Maddy Rico shakes Chief of Police George Holthus's hand before giving him goodies to share with the entire department.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

Above, Gering eighth grader Maddy Rico shakes Chief of Police George Holthus’s hand before giving him goodies to share with the entire department. Below, Rico is joined by classmates Jayla Moore (left) and Nevaeh Herrmann (center) in presenting the goodies to the Gering Police Department. They, along with several other classmates, baked the treats in their family consumer science class on the morning of Friday, Sept. 10. They gave goodies to the police department, fire department and the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center to show their appreciation for their work, in honor of 9/11 and the public safety victims that fell in service of others that day.

Honoring the fallen through public safety appreciation

Maddy Rico is joined by classmates Jayla Moore (left) and Nevaeh Herrmann (center) in presenting baked goodies to the Gering Police Department.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News