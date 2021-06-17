Kelsey Bohnsack named to Spring 2021 President’s List at Cloud County Community College

Kelsey Bohnsack of Gering, NE, was named to the Cloud County Community College Spring 2021 President’s List. To be named to the president’s list, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.9-4.0.

