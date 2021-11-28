Kissler shares about her 47 years bussing students for Gering

"We have one little boy right now that was so shy that he wouldn’t even say (anything). He just kind of put his head down when he’d come into the bus. Well now — and see how long it’s taken since September — but he’ll smile now and sometimes he’ll say hi.”

Having been driving the bus for 47 years, Kissler has since driven former bus riders’ children and even grandchildren. She said it often happens that she’ll meet an adult in the store or at a game, and they would remember her from when they were little. In fact, even Lisa McConkey-Brown, the bus aide who rides with Kissler to keep the students in line while she’s driving, had Kissler for a bus driver when she was in school.

“I go somewhere and somebody’ll go, ‘Mrs. Kissler, you used to drive my bus.’ And here, they’re grown and have kids or maybe even grandkids,” Kissler said.

McConkey-Brown added, “We dropped off one of our kids in grade school the other day, and he said, ‘Mrs. Kissler? You were my bus driver.'”

The job of bus driving is not without its challenges, though, Kissler said. Some children can be more difficult to handle on the bus, but Kissler sees her role as more than just disciplining ornery children while driving them to and from school.