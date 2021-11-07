LEGACY NUGGET: Sheep industry in the Panhandle

Scotts Bluff County and northern Colorado were well-known for their sheep feeding operations. Tens of thousands of lambs were fed in the valley each year. Many were shipped to the northern Colorado packing plants.

Although not our primary livestock, sheep were and still are raised here for their wool, skin, meat and milk by local farmers. Nothing is wasted when raising this livestock, but their wool and meat are the most sought after.

A new interesting trend is organic beds. People are becoming fearful of potentially toxic materials used to make some modern bed mattresses and have begun to buy or make their own organic ones instead. Sheep farmers in Nebraska’s Panhandle are a great source for the necessary wool to assure added comfort and warmth.

To find current statistics and interesting historical facts to complement our records about sheep farms in the Panhandle, contact the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association. The mild temperaments of sheep make them safe and a delight to handle, but their predators can be ferocious. Local threats to sheep that are a concern are mountain lions, coyotes and dogs.