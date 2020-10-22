Live On Nebraska promoting Hispanic organ donation

Across the country, there is an increasing need for Hispanic organ donors, and Nebraska is no different.

Nationwide, multi-cultural communities make up 60% of those on the transplant waiting list – one-third of which are Hispanic. Unfortunately, the percentage of Hispanic and multi-cultural donors is disproportionately small.

“We have a greater need in the Hispanic communities because of health disparities sometimes, and there is a higher risk of kidney disease,” said Kara Cordell of Live On Nebraska. “There are a lot of people who need it, but there are just not a lot of people registering to be organ and tissue donors. ... There is more prevalence of high blood pressure and hypertension and things like that. The need within the Hispanic community is just understanding the importance of donation itself is really important, and getting more people to think about it, have the conversation about it, and if they think it’s the right thing to do, get registered as a donor.”

Cordell said donors can be matched with any ethnicity, but there is research showing a direct match is important.