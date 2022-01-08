Local haiku author Ryan Ray describes how he uses his outlet for expression

“My work life and my creative life — very distinct areas of my life,” he said. “Which isn’t bad. I think one fosters the other, honestly. … You could say that working in a job where you aren’t challenged with creative tasks very often maybe renews your reservoir for that capacity. And vice versa — writing haiku or writing poetry or writing anything or any creative outlet, really, you reach a level of depletion at some point, and it’s nice to take a break.”

Those breaks from creative writing or non-creative tasks — however you see it — can last anywhere from a few hours to a few days for Ray. He likens his writing process to a storm.

“My writing typically begins with maybe something like a slow buildup or a slow stirring, and then I would liken it to something like a storm or a hurricane even,” he said. “There’s this flurry of activity. There’s this tremendous output of writing, and then it dissipates and I’ll take a break.

“… I will go through stretches where I write like a madman. And then, I’ll go through extended stretches where I don’t feel creative or I don’t write or I don’t feel the ‘call of the muse,’ as some people would say.”