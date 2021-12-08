Local students compete in Math Bowls, PROBE exam

The questions are exceedingly difficult. Examples include “What is the domain of the function h of x = the fifth root of x squared - 4 over 2x + 5” or “When 270 is divided by the odd number n, the quotient is a positive prime number and the remainder is 0. What is n?”

It is relatively common for neither team to get the right answer. Every team gets a minimum of five games in the tournament.

John Mentgen, Cade Horn and Riley Ibero serve as the Scottsbluff High School "A-Team," as team coach Shelby Aaberg called them. They’ve been honing their math skills for years.

“There are a lot of different types of problems, but they’re really recognizable once you know what to look for,” Mentgen said. “We’ll practice over and over until we get a good understanding of how to solve them.”

In previous years, the competitors would travel to Lincoln for the Math Bowls. This year, like in 2020, everything was conducted via Zoom. It wasn’t the same experience as an in-person tournament, Mentgen said. But he did like that the teams could brainstorm with each other out loud instead of whispering.