Looking ahead 4 years

I hope in four years …
The 2020 election cycle played out much like the rest of 2020 has.
So much of our world since March has been a matter of chaos and confusion, people angry about the situation and just ready for all of it to be done.
The election, like the coronavirus pandemic, saw people with widely different views. Trump vs. Biden. Mask vs. no mask. The virus is real vs. it’s just a variation of the flu. The election results are real vs. it’s all a conspiracy.
All of it makes for a tired country. I know I’m tired and many of those around me are tired.
Mine is an industry of reporting what’s happening. With so many places being shut down or having limited access, it’s been tough to get stories at times.
There are only so many city council meetings you can go to. Informing the public of what happens in those meetings is part of what we are tasked to do as journalists, and that’s an important role.
However, telling people’s stories is what I love to do. Readers will take in the city council and school board articles, but deep down, I truly believe that our readers want to hear people’s stories. They want to know about the local kid who has gone on to be a school principal. They want to know about the local kid who has gone on to be a successful volleyball coach. They want to know about the family that runs the local meat market.
Those are my favorite types of stories to write. I get to talk with those people and get to know them better.
This year has been much more so about infections and elections.
Voters seem to have come out in record numbers for this year’s election cycle.
I hope in four years we have the same record numbers of people voting.
I hope in four years we have the same level of enthusiasm from the celebrities and athletes who have been so outspoken about making sure people vote.
I hope in four years those record numbers of voters are informed voters who are voting based on what they know, not what they hear.
I hope in four years we all vote for a candidate we support and don’t find ourselves voting against a candidate we don’t support.
Often times, people will say they’re choosing the lesser of two evils. One of my favorite pastors once said if you choose the lesser of two evils, you’re still choosing evil.
