Looking ahead 4 years

I hope in four years …

The 2020 election cycle played out much like the rest of 2020 has.

So much of our world since March has been a matter of chaos and confusion, people angry about the situation and just ready for all of it to be done.

The election, like the coronavirus pandemic, saw people with widely different views. Trump vs. Biden. Mask vs. no mask. The virus is real vs. it’s just a variation of the flu. The election results are real vs. it’s all a conspiracy.

All of it makes for a tired country. I know I’m tired and many of those around me are tired.

Mine is an industry of reporting what’s happening. With so many places being shut down or having limited access, it’s been tough to get stories at times.

There are only so many city council meetings you can go to. Informing the public of what happens in those meetings is part of what we are tasked to do as journalists, and that’s an important role.