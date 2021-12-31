Make this last season count

The Bulldogs viewed Krzyzanowski as a leader on the team and have asked her for help if the coaches were unavailable.

“Sometimes, during practices, they would ask me to look at their swing if the other coaches were busy,” she said. “They kind of did look to me as a leader but they also saw me as one of them.”

Prior to the announcement at districts of who would advance to state, everyone on the team was going over their scores, hoping they had a low enough one.

“We were all excited,” Krzyzanowski said. “As soon as people were done, we were all telling each other our scores, and we were trying to count it up to see what we were going to get as a team.”

At districts, the Bulldogs finished second as a team with a 415, which meant that they would all be going to the state tournament which took place Oct. 11 and 12.

“It was nice to be able to go as a team because they didn’t know if we were all going to be able to go as a team, so they were excited when we were able to,” Krzyzanowski said.