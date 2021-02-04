Math and ag classes give chickens new home

In a collaborative effort, a pair of chickens at Gering High School are moving into a new home.
The chickens, Jimmy and Gilbert, raised from egg stage by the ag classes, have a new coop, built for them by the school’s geometry in construction class.
Math instructor Kim Busby and animal science instructor Carrie Johns got together to explore the types of chicken coops that could be ordered before deciding on one that fit the needs of both classes.
“We’re looking at how we can create 90-degree angles, your Pythagorean theorem, 3-4-5 right triangles,” Busby said. “We’re looking at basically following instructions and how things are put together.”
Busby said the students look at the lines and angles in the plans and talk about how the properties of geometry are applied to the project as they built the coop. The next project for the class is to build a set of steps with a landing and will address the concepts of slope, rise and run.
“It was definitely more fun,” Noah Macias said of the class project. “It’s the best class I’ve been in since elementary.”
Student Cruz Ramirez said he likes that the project allowed them to incorporate their math not only in a classroom, but with a real-world application. Building the coop took a couple of class periods to complete.
Raising the chickens, one hen and one rooster, has been a project for the animal science class.
“We had to make sure we had the right temperature for them, and the humidity was the same,” student Tessa Brunner said. “We have to walk them through the steps as they get older.”
Student Jeremy Cripps said the project started when the eggs were brought to the class.
“We had to turn the eggs, make sure the humidity was all good,” he said. “We had an egg incubator the eggs were in until they wound up hatching. We’d check the eggs about every class period to make sure the eggs were still fertilized, that there was still something in there. When they hatched, it was to the chicken coop.”
The original coop for the new chicks was inside the classroom, and requires cleaning about every other class. The new one is in the school courtyard outside and will require less frequent cleaning and provide more room for the chickens. Being outside, there had to be electricity run to the coop and consideration of when the right time would be for the move.
“They’ve been ready for a week or two,” Johns said, “but we’ve been waiting for that electrical outlet because, you know, about the time we stick them out, it’s going to blizzard, it’s going to be too cold.”
In addition to the ag science classes and the geometry class, Jimmy and Gilbert have made their way around the building. They’ve spent time in band, yearbook, child development and Spanish classes among others.
“It took the (band) teacher a little bit of time to figure out there was a rooster in her classroom, which was funny,” Johns said. “That student is super witty, and said he’d pulled it out of his backpack and he’d had it the whole time. So they had a fun little entertainment bit.
“Spanish, they ran around on the floor as well. I think it’s gone really well. A lot of the kids are interested in it. I have some of my kids who, between class changes, they will stand out in the hallway holding them, and the kids will walk by and pet them. It’s cool for them to have that exchange and share knowledge with them.”
Busby and Johns said they will continue to look for projects where different classes can work together.