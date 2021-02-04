Math and ag classes give chickens new home

Raising the chickens, one hen and one rooster, has been a project for the animal science class.

“We had to make sure we had the right temperature for them, and the humidity was the same,” student Tessa Brunner said. “We have to walk them through the steps as they get older.”

Student Jeremy Cripps said the project started when the eggs were brought to the class.

“We had to turn the eggs, make sure the humidity was all good,” he said. “We had an egg incubator the eggs were in until they wound up hatching. We’d check the eggs about every class period to make sure the eggs were still fertilized, that there was still something in there. When they hatched, it was to the chicken coop.”

The original coop for the new chicks was inside the classroom, and requires cleaning about every other class. The new one is in the school courtyard outside and will require less frequent cleaning and provide more room for the chickens. Being outside, there had to be electricity run to the coop and consideration of when the right time would be for the move.

“They’ve been ready for a week or two,” Johns said, “but we’ve been waiting for that electrical outlet because, you know, about the time we stick them out, it’s going to blizzard, it’s going to be too cold.”