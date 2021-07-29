 Skip to main content
Moon Fever, Hinder rock out at Five Rocks
Moon Fever lead singer Cody Jasper entertains the crowd with various rock moves during their performance on Saturday.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

Moon Fever opened the show at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday, July 24, before Hinder brought the house down. The rock and roll concert had a lot of people dancing Saturday night.

Rock band Moon Fever opened for Hinder on Saturday, July 24. A good-sized crowd came to support the opening artists.
Rock band Hinder, known for their hit song "Lips of an Angel," play for a roaring crowd at Five Rocks Saturday, July 24.
A couple in the crowd at Five Rocks dances to Moon Fever's rock music.
The crowd starts to get into the music as Moon Fever warms them up for the main act Hinder.
Cody Jasper of Moon Fever belts out the band's latest rock music at Five Rocks Amphitheater Saturday, July 24. Moon Fever opened for the rock band Hinder. See more scenes from the night on page 12.
Hinder lead singer Marshal Dutton gets the crowd going during the band's performance Saturday night.
Cody Jasper of Moon Fever interacts with fans during the band's concert at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday, July 24.
Moon Fever guitarist Mitch Micoley rocks out to their latest EP "Payphone Blues."

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

