Nebraska continues to see large increases in concealed carry permit holders

Though it can’t be said for certain that moving processes online has improved renewal rates or other compliance, Avey said it’s likely. Also, the Nebraska Legislature passed updated notification requirements last year — with the Nebraska State Patrol now required to send out a postcard to permit holders reminding them of the need to renew their permit.

“When I looked at all the renewals for this year, over 96% of permit holders choose to do it online. ... No matter how you cut that number, that’s a pretty incredible renewal rate,” Avey said.

During the 2021 Nebraska Legislative session, senators passed LB244, which also benefits concealed permit holders renewing their permit. Concealed carry permit holders will now be notified via postcard that they need to renew their permit and permit holders now have a four-month window in which they can renew. The Nebraska State Patrol website estimates that the turnaround time is five days, not including the time that it takes for a permit to be mailed to someone.