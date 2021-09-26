NICOLE REGAN: Going deep

“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” ~Vince Lombardi

I love weekends. There is no better way to end the week than enjoying time full of fall activities and sports. Whether it is the home football game, a district tennis match or cross-country invitational, seeing students together working as a unified team is an indicator of school excellence. High engagement of our students is a cornerstone of academic success. Our programs and activities accelerate connections of taking risks, seizing learning opportunities and connecting to “something bigger” within the school community.

As district leaders, we are also going deeper to launch a focused renewal and acceleration of student outcomes in our classrooms. This year, we are narrowing in our game-plan on student achievement strategies. We are identifying and bridging achievement gaps to ensure all students experience an opportunity to “win” at school. In addition, we are maximizing resources for mental health supports which fosters a school climate that enhances learning and provides students with lifelong tools for success and resilience. Through school and community resources, we will also go further to offer programming that leverages us to excel in a safe environment while promoting social/emotional well-being of educational performance.