Northfield fourth graders travel back in time for Nebraska’s birthday

Northfield fourth graders celebrated one giant birthday party for the state of Nebraska, which turned 155 years old this year, on Tuesday, March 1.

With fourth grade being the year Nebraskan students learn about their state history, Northfield fourth grade teacher Allison Wagner thought it would only make sense to celebrate the state’s birthday with four mini sessions representing each century of its history.

“I figured it was a good time to celebrate and kind of incorporate all the different things that we have learned,” she said. “…We’ve all dressed in red to represent our state.”

The first station was a presentation from a former history teacher Jurene Chief Eagle, who taught on a reservation and married a Native American, along with her grandson, Northfield alum Preston Lenoir, who regularly attends and performs at the Sun Dance ceremony in the summer.

Chief Eagle and Lenoir taught the students a few words in Lakota, showed various Native American items and artifacts and even let them play a drum that Lenoir personally made. Lenoir said he got into the drumming and singing part of his culture back in sixth grade right there in the Northfield Elementary building.

“It all started here at the school in sixth grade. In sixth grade, we were working on assignments on the Chromebooks, and so I went on YouTube to search up Sun Dance songs,” he said. “…You could listen to music and stuff (during homework) because they gave us headphones or earbuds. So, I listened to it there, and one time I went home and I suddenly realized I’m kind of humming along, so I was like, ‘Oh, I know the song.’ So then I was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to start you know listening to more and more,’ and then here we are now.”

Students then traveled to the 1800s, in which they learned how to square dance and dosey doe with some help from Northfield music teacher Kathleen Rose.

From there, they hit the Great Depression in the 1900s and did a stock market crash simulator activity. Each student was given a job, a house, so much money in savings and so much money invested in the stocks. Then, the students would go through the chain reaction of losing the stock market money, losing the savings, losing the job, etc.

One student asked after losing her savings, “How am I supposed to pay off my house?” which was exactly the lesson Wagner was hoping the fourth grade students would take away from the activity.

Finally, the 2000s session consisted of a little art project of making coasters with the state symbols, “so they can take that home to remember it,” Wagner said.

As those dried, they played a game of trivia in which Students raced to answer questions like “What do we have in Nebraska that looks like Stonehenge?” and “What is it called when a person waves at another with two fingers from behind the steering wheel?”

The birthday celebration was complete with snacks originating from Nebraska, like Kool-Aid and Dorothy Lynch — with carrots and celery, of course.

Wagner said the day was great, and she couldn’t have pictured a better way for students to celebrate and learn about state history.

“Fourth grade’s just awesome getting to learn about their state, their home,” she said.

