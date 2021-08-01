OLIVIA WIESELER: Finding loyalty through smurfs and Billy Ray Cyrus

It felt like I was back home at a local town team game or one of my high school’s sports games. Not that the Pioneers played at the high school level, but the community support for the team and the ballgame atmosphere whisked me away to that spirited sensation of rallying behind the local team. It was one of the things I loved most about growing up in a small town — we didn’t have much, but we had our local sports teams, and they were everything.

My loyalty to our local teams back home was unwavering, partly because my siblings played on the teams and partly because it was just part of being a member of the community. You went to the games, you cheered on the teams, you stuck by them in good and bad.

My loyalty was so strong to our high school teams that I was willing to stand up and fight for them from the bleachers on numerous occasions. I even gave the refs some pointers, but they didn’t necessarily like that. One time a ref looked me straight in the eye and threatened to kick me out if I didn’t settle down. Some people might call that embarrassing; I call it loyalty, albeit I tried to not let myself get that riled up ever again. Still, my passion for supporting the team never faltered.