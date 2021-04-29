OLIVIA WIESELER: Role model respect

Last week, I was introduced to a handful of tiny gentlemen at Northfield Elementary. Each one of them donned a polo or dress shirt and a tie, respectfully showing off their sharp fashion. Then they proceeded to march into the lunch area and got to work, some helping scan lunch cards, others helping to clean tables and dishes, still others seating their classmates in the proper places.

There were no complaints. There were no dragging feet. In fact, every single one of these little men were excited to help out, looking for the next person for whom they could squirt ranch on their trays for the vegetables.

I must say, it was pretty adorable seeing these small waiters in their ties and dress clothes. But I was more impressed with the fact that they were excited to put on their ties, excited to work and excited to serve their peers.

Sometimes in this day and age, it feels like young people don’t value the importance of good manners, respect and volunteer work as much. Many parenting blogs and informal surveys have said as much — today’s children are just less polite than those before them.

However, seeing the gentlemen at Northfield Elementary gave me hope for future generations, especially for the youth at Northfield. They are not just being taught about respect, they are putting it into practice.