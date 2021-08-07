OLIVIA WIESELER: Taking to the skies

Turns out, this course for a drone license isn’t anything about how to fly a drone (although I’ll be taking one of those too as I practice); it’s about all the rules, laws and regulations — even the physics — that surround the piloting of a sUAS, a small unmanned aircraft system.

So far, I’ve learned vocabulary words like load factor, critical angle of attack and center of gravity. I’ve learned the difference between a visual observer, a direct participant, a remote-pilot-in-command and a person manipulating the drone controls. Perhaps most importantly, I’ve learned that the only way you can fly a drone without passing a lengthy test and securing a license is if it is for pure fun, recreational use — and even then there are restrictions on where you can fly.

I’ve still got quite a ways to go in the course, but the little bit that I’ve learned so far has shown me that flying a drone is no small business. However, despite having to flood my brain with more knowledge on small aircraft than I’ll know what to do with, taking this course has proven to get me more and more excited for the day I can officially take to the skies. Once my license is under my belt, a whole new door will open for covering news and events in the area.

Look out Nebraska Panhandle, we’ve got some exciting things in store for you.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.