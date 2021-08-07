OLIVIA WIESELER: Taking to the skies

I’ve always loved to learn. In fact, it’s one of the reasons I became a journalist — I learn something new in my job every day. It’s possible that’s why school came fairly easy for me, but I can’t say I loved all the classes, studying, homework and tests. So when I graduated college back in May 2020, I assumed that would be the end of my formal education, at least for a while.
Just a little over a month later, I’m back in the classroom — a virtual one anyway.
I’m currently in the midst of a roughly 2-week, or 14-hour, course to get my drone license.
A class just to fly a drone, you ask? You read right. There’s actually a lot more to it than you might think.
The Star-Herald has recently purchased a drone to explore all the opportunities it can bring to news coverage, and Jeff Van Patten and I will be its pilots, once we get our licenses.
When I found out I’d be working toward my drone license, I was excited and a bit nervous. I’ve flown a toy drone before for fun in my parents’ backyard, and I wasn’t too great a pilot. And now they want me to fly a real, high-tech, quality drone? Eep!
Still, I knew it would be OK because I’m a pretty quick learner, and I’d be taking a course on how to fly a drone.
Or so I thought.
Turns out, this course for a drone license isn’t anything about how to fly a drone (although I’ll be taking one of those too as I practice); it’s about all the rules, laws and regulations — even the physics — that surround the piloting of a sUAS, a small unmanned aircraft system.
So far, I’ve learned vocabulary words like load factor, critical angle of attack and center of gravity. I’ve learned the difference between a visual observer, a direct participant, a remote-pilot-in-command and a person manipulating the drone controls. Perhaps most importantly, I’ve learned that the only way you can fly a drone without passing a lengthy test and securing a license is if it is for pure fun, recreational use — and even then there are restrictions on where you can fly.
I’ve still got quite a ways to go in the course, but the little bit that I’ve learned so far has shown me that flying a drone is no small business. However, despite having to flood my brain with more knowledge on small aircraft than I’ll know what to do with, taking this course has proven to get me more and more excited for the day I can officially take to the skies. Once my license is under my belt, a whole new door will open for covering news and events in the area.
Look out Nebraska Panhandle, we’ve got some exciting things in store for you.