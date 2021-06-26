OLIVIA WIESELER: Winning more than awards

As you’ve probably seen, the Gering Courier, alongside its sister papers the Scottsbluff Star-Herald and the Hemingford Ledger, took in quite the lot at the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Even I won a couple things — granted they were both for the Star-Herald, but this was before my time at the Courier.

I’m not going to lie, I was shocked to see my name up there at all. While I knew I submitted a few things, I really wasn’t expecting to win anything. After all, I was fresh out of college, and the Star-Herald was in the largest daily newspaper category. I was going up against veteran journalists at the Kearney Hub, Grand Island Independent, Norfolk Daily News (the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star don’t participate in this contest). I figured it was a long shot to win.

But what I noticed for my own awards is that both were for projects I had done with other people. Then one of my former colleagues, Mark McCarthy, pointed out that many of the awards were for stories or other projects done by a group — we seemed to have done our best work as a team.

Even looking at all the awards our papers won, there wasn’t really any one person from our staff that stood out. Our winnings were balanced and spread across the board.